Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 65,673 shares during the period. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STXB stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $499.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STXB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

