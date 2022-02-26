Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,027,000 after buying an additional 335,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.78 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

