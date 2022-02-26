Splinterlands Achieves Market Cap of $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.49 or 0.07163809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.59 or 0.99817326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.