Splintershards Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $63.53 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003409 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006969 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

