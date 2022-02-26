SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 384.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of SPS Commerce worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $128.63 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average of $139.32.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,984 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

