Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 29,710 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 443.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Cassava Sciences worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 34.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

