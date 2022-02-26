Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Cerevel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,720,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17,709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $25.45 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

