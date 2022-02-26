Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,600,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,087,000.

Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

