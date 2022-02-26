Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.59 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

