Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $53,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.41 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

