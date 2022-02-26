Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after buying an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

