Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 4,665 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

