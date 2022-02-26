Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of fuboTV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,747,000 after purchasing an additional 790,382 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

FUBO opened at $8.14 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

