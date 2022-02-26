Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 58,535 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Simply Good Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $692,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 295.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

