Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 639,415 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Desktop Metal worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DM stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

