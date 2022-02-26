Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 77.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $4,655,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 102.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.98 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

