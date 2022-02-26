Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schrödinger worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,418,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,886,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Schrödinger stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

