Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SailPoint Technologies worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after buying an additional 244,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 206,854 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

SAIL opened at $40.63 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.79.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.