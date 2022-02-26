Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,137 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Infinera worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Infinera by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Infinera by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

