Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $688,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

