Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236,991 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,163,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.05. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.