Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:Y opened at $673.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $665.79. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $605.14 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

