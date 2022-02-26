Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 68.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Herc by 20.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 38.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Herc by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.36. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

