Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.68 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

