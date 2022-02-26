Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

