Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $139,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 154.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 387.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

