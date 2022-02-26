Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 13,052 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 188.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 157,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.