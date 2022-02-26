Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 100,026 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,026 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of EchoStar worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth $538,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 120.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 302,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 256,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $782,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

SATS stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.