Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Papa John’s International worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -261.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.