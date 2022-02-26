Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,766 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.