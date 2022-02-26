Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 91,149 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,149 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

