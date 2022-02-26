Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

