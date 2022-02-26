SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 32287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSRM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.