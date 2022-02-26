Stably USD Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $483,973.34 and $43,407.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00037193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00111048 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,425,380 coins and its circulating supply is 475,041 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.