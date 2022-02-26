Stacks Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $25.54 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00196977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00213932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.51 or 0.07128955 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,299,930,581 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.