StaFi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million (FIS)

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. StaFi has a market cap of $35.24 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00207018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00023671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00371768 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00062607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008134 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

