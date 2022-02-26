STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422,029 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of STAG Industrial worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

