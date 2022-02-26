Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $471.23

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 471.23 ($6.41) and traded as high as GBX 562.20 ($7.65). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 559.60 ($7.61), with a volume of 13,230,838 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.75) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 600 ($8.16) to GBX 640 ($8.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.30) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.02) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 594.14 ($8.08).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 512.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 471.23. The firm has a market cap of £17.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

