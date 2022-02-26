Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as low as C$1.26. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$9.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68.
About Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA)
