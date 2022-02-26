Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.95 or 0.07015741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,571.39 or 0.99820092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

