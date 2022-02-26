Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $560,487.11

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $560,487.11 and approximately $615,880.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00037531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00110832 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

