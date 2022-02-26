State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 889,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 430,004 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.24% of State Street worth $75,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $88.74 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

