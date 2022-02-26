Step Finance (STEP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.51 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Step Finance has a market cap of $583,314.08 and $8.51 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.88 or 0.07104227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.85 or 1.00092784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003081 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

