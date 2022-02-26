Step Hero (HERO) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $803,455.23 and $411,160.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00036789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00110120 BTC.

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

