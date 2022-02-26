Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 1331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.
The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
