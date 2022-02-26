STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in STERIS were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7,191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 432,509 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,635,000 after buying an additional 377,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in STERIS by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 582,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 374,386 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,540,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $237.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

