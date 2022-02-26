Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.28% of Sterling Bancorp worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of STL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

