Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.56 ($30.18).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.