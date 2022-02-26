Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 26th (AMAT, AME, BPMC, CBZ, CDNA, CRK, GEO, MED, NATI, OEC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 26th:
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
