Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 26th (AMAT, AME, BPMC, CBZ, CDNA, CRK, GEO, MED, NATI, OEC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 26th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

