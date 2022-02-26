Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Pioneer Natural Resources Call Options (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 59,394 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,615% compared to the typical volume of 3,463 call options.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

NYSE PXD opened at $229.28 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

